AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,284 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.