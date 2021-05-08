AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 203.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $137.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $138.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

