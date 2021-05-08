AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $103.87 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

