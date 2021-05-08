AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 120.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $322.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

