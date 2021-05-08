Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAV opened at C$3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$677.21 million and a PE ratio of -37.89. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.