Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $107.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,676,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,077,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,296,000 after acquiring an additional 146,295 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

