Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $1,281,818. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $97.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.