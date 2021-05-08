ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE ADCT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.59. 275,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.