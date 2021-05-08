AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,041. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

