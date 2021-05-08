Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $19.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.75 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $93.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $114.12 million, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADMS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

