Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $37.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday.

GOLF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. 731,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,822. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,316 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

