Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.40. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

