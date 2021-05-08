Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,233 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Activision Blizzard worth $306,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

