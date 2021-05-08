Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

ACOR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 161,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.