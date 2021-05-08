Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the first quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 813,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $97,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 125,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,310,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $756,207,000 after acquiring an additional 438,576 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.1% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $118.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

