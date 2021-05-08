Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $118.95. 3,995,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,264. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.