Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $58.74 million and $44.42 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00080749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00064744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00796826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,747.50 or 0.09763359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044686 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

