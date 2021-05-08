$98.90 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report sales of $98.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the highest is $100.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $499.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $545.60 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $546.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FREE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 253,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,786. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

