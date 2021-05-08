900 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

