$9.93 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report sales of $9.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.20 million and the highest is $12.70 million. Epizyme posted sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 302%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $47.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $68.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $133.99 million, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $230.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

In related news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPZM stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

