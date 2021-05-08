$9.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $9.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.88 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $37.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.80 billion to $39.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $176.39. 3,034,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98. Chubb has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after buying an additional 306,381 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

