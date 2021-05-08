$87.37 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $87.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.27 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $377.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.90 million to $441.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $433.83 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $488.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. 574,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,181. The firm has a market cap of $947.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $395,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

