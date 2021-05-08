826 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 44,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 937,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

