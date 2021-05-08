$8.41 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $8.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $51.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.75 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.22. 58,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,345. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $10,073,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

