$6.92 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post $6.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.75 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $7.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $29.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 254,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,769. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $889.35 million, a P/E ratio of -214.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $73,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

