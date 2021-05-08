$564.43 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $564.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.04 million. Amedisys posted sales of $485.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.38.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,857,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.13. The stock had a trading volume of 286,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.05 and a 200-day moving average of $273.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.