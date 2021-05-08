541 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 541 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.