$500.33 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post sales of $500.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.80 million to $519.10 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $316.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $108.21. 204,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,611. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

