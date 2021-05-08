$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,323,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,511. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

