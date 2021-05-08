4,666 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

COP stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

