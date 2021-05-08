$44.17 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce sales of $44.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.07 million and the lowest is $43.27 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $35.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $24.28. 11,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,630 shares of company stock valued at $307,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 97.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 259,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

