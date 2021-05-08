4,293 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,959,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,763,656. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

