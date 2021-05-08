40,140 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Calix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Calix by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

