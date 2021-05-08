3,200 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 561,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,088,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,599.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

