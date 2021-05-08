$3.69 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $14.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $20.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $30.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.