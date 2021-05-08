29,791 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,316 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

UBSI opened at $41.00 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

