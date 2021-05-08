$275.11 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report $275.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.80 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 274,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $30.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Utz Brands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 29.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 237,635 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after buying an additional 204,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

