$266.15 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce sales of $266.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the highest is $278.30 million. Navient posted sales of $329.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $957.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navient by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Navient by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,160. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

