22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Announces Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

