22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Announces Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of XXII stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
