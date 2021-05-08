$217.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to post $217.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.50 million and the lowest is $216.90 million. Cloudera posted sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $919.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $925.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,784,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,788 shares of company stock worth $7,376,744. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

