1World Hits Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. 1World has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $10,159.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1World has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00085999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00062743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00777540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00102138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.45 or 0.08808424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

