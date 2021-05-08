1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.90 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

