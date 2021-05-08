183,385 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 183,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TETRA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,138,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 219,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 427,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $436.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

