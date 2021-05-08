1,681 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Snap makes up approximately 0.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $4,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,692,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock worth $88,452,251.

Snap stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

