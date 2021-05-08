$160.33 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce sales of $160.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.21 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $150.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $649.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.90 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $695.35 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COR traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. 320,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,180. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

