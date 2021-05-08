$153.79 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report $153.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.46 million. Endava reported sales of $118.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $589.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.13 million to $594.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $717.86 million, with estimates ranging from $708.92 million to $726.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $92.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth about $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

