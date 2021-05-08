14,452 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

