12,406 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,539,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
