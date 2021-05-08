12,406 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,539,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of BCRX opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.