$122.02 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report $122.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.25 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $77.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $631.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $617.49 million to $638.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $668.69 million, with estimates ranging from $651.96 million to $686.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 72,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $396,656.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tilly’s by 716.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 112,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 35.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

