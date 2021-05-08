$121.17 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post $121.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.12 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $136.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $491.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.15 million to $493.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $515.80 million, with estimates ranging from $513.39 million to $518.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000.

BDN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 1,405,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,556. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

